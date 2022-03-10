CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR USE PERMIT/CONCURRENT VARIANCES
Case No. U22-01/VC22-01
Location: 13275 Cogburn Road
Existing Zoning: T2 (Deerfield FBC)
Applicant: FH Schindler, Inc. d/b/a Mayfield Oaks Senior Living
Request: Use Permit for “Alternative Senior Housing”, Sec. 64-1844 and a three-part Concurrent Variance to 1) To allow 4 handicapped spaces to be in the front of the house (Sec. 64-1844 (2)(f)(1); 2) To reduce a 50’ undisturbed buffer & 10’ improvement setback on northern line to 25’ (Article 20, Sec. 2.3.2.a); and 3) To reduce a 50’ undisturbed rear buffer to 30’ (Article 20, Sec. 2.3.2.a).
Public Hearings/Meeting: Mayor and City Council Meeting
Monday, April 11, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.
Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers
2006 Heritage Walk
Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540