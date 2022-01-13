CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR TEXT AMENDMENTS TO CHAPTER 64 ZONING OF THE CITY CODE

RZ22-01 – Article XIX Crabapple Form Based Code, Article 6.1 Definitions – To define Outdoor

Auditorium

RZ22-02 – Article XX Deerfield Form Based Code, Article 6.1 Definitions – To define Outdoor

Auditorium

Public Hearings/Meeting: Community Zoning Information Meeting (CZIM)

Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.

Planning Commission Meeting

Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

Mayor and City Council Meeting

Monday, April 11, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers

2006 Heritage Walk

Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540

Load comments