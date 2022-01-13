CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR TEXT AMENDMENTS TO CHAPTER 64 ZONING OF THE CITY CODE

RZ21-13 – A text amendment to create a new Use Permit – Assembly Hall, Indoor Auditorium (Sec. 64-1846)

RZ21-14 – Article XIX Crabapple Form Based Code, Article 6.1 Definitions – To define Assembly Hall, Indoor

Auditorium

RZ21-15 – Article XX Deerfield Form Based Code, Article 5, Table 10 – Specific Function and Use

RZ21-16 – Article XX Deerfield Form Based Code, Article 6.1 Definitions – To define Assembly Hall, Indoor

Auditorium

RZ21-17 – Section 64-212 – To amend Fence and Walls

RZ21-18 - Article VI – Zoning Text, District Classifications and Boundaries – To amend sections on fencing

RZ21-19 – Section 64-1 – Definitions, Equestrian Fencing

Public Hearings/Meeting: Mayor and City Council Meeting

Monday, February 7, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers

2006 Heritage Walk

Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540

Load comments