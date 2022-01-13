CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR TEXT AMENDMENTS TO CHAPTER 64 ZONING OF THE CITY CODE
RZ21-13 – A text amendment to create a new Use Permit – Assembly Hall, Indoor Auditorium (Sec. 64-1846)
RZ21-14 – Article XIX Crabapple Form Based Code, Article 6.1 Definitions – To define Assembly Hall, Indoor
Auditorium
RZ21-15 – Article XX Deerfield Form Based Code, Article 5, Table 10 – Specific Function and Use
RZ21-16 – Article XX Deerfield Form Based Code, Article 6.1 Definitions – To define Assembly Hall, Indoor
Auditorium
RZ21-17 – Section 64-212 – To amend Fence and Walls
RZ21-18 - Article VI – Zoning Text, District Classifications and Boundaries – To amend sections on fencing
RZ21-19 – Section 64-1 – Definitions, Equestrian Fencing
Public Hearings/Meeting: Mayor and City Council Meeting
Monday, February 7, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.
Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers
2006 Heritage Walk
Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.