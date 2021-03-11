CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR TEXT AMENDMENT

(Chapter 64 (Zoning) of the City Code)

Requests: RZ21-03 - Sec. 64-1609 – Swimming Pools (as they relate to flag lots)

Public Hearings/Meeting: Community Zoning Information Meeting (CZIM)

Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Mayor and City Council Meeting

Monday, April 12, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers

2006 Heritage Walk

Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540

