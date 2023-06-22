CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR TEXT AMENDMENTS TO CHAPTER 64 ZONING OF THE CITY CODE
RZ23-02 – A text amendment with respect to notification requirements for various types of land use
permits and variance requests and other procedural updates to comply with latest amendment to Georgia state Zoning Procedures Law in Chapter 64, Zoning of the City of Milton City Code.
RZ23-03 – A text amendment with respect to the following alcohol related uses of Limited Food
Service Restaurant and Limited Tap Establishment within Chapter 64, Zoning of the City of Milton City Code.
Public Hearings/Meeting:
Planning Commission Meeting
Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.
Mayor and City Council Meeting
Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 6:00 p.m.
Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers
2006 Heritage Walk
Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540