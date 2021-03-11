CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR REZONING AND USE PERMITS/CONCURRENT VARIANCES
Case No. RZ21-07
Location: 14140 Freemanville Road
Existing Zoning: AG-1 (Agricultural)
Proposed Zoning: CUP (Community Unit Plan)
Applicant: Vio Hodis
Request: To rezone from AG-1 to CUP (Community Unit Plan) on 9.079 acres to develop a six (6) lot single family residential subdivision.
Case Nos. U21-01/VC21-03, U21-02, U21-03/U21-04
Location: 2105 Bethany Way (containing multiple parcels for a total of 18.07 acres within the 2nd District 2nd Section, Land Lot 892)
Applicant: The PFAJ Revocable Trust
Requests:
U21-01/VC21-03 – Request a Use Permit for “Agricultural Related Activities”, Sec. 64-1797 and a two-part concurrent variance to 1) allow the existing parking areas, wood pavilion, horse arenas, and driveways within the 100-foot activity setback (Sec. 64-1797 (d)) and 2) to allow the structures housing animals to be located within 100 feet of a property line (Sec. 64-1797 (e)).
U21-02 – Request a Use Permit for Rural Event Facility, Sec. 64-1842
U21-03/VC21-04 – Request a Use Permit for Festivals or Events, Indoor/Outdoor, Sec. 64-1812 and the following 6-part concurrent variance to 1) To delete the requirement for an eight-foot-high 100-percent opaque fence adjacent to residential districts or AG-1 Districts used for single-family dwellings Sec. 64-1812 (b)(2); 2) to allow the existing parking within the 100 feet from a residential district or AG-1 districts used for single family dwellings; 3) to eliminate the three-year period from the date of the city council’s approval; 4) to allow the 10-foot wide strip along all public streets to be planted with the existing landscaping/vegetation along Bethany Way and Hopewell Road (Sec 64-1142(a)(1)); 5) to reduce or eliminate the 75-foot wide undisturbed buffer or alternative screening design, with a ten-foot improvement setback adjacent to all AG-1 zoning districts where existing structures, driveways, activity areas, and parking are shown on the site plan; 6) to eliminate sidewalks along Bethany Way and Hopewell Road (Sec. 64-1142 (e)); and 7) to allow for a lighting plan without light pole installation (Sec. 64-1142 (f)).
Public Hearings/Meeting: Community Zoning Information Meeting (CZIM)
Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.
Design Review Board (DRB)
Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
Planning Commission Meeting
Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
Mayor and City Council Meeting
Monday, June 7, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers
2006 Heritage Walk
Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540
