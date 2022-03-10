 Skip to main content
Milton

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR TEXT AMENDMENTS TO CHAPTER 64 ZONING OF THE CITY CODE

RZ22-02 – A text amendment to Chapter 64, Zoning as it relates to alcohol

RZ22-03 – A text amendment to prohibit outdoor storage in the Crabapple Form Based Code, Article XIX

Crabapple Form Based Code

RZ22-04 – A text amendment to prohibit outdoor storage in the Deerfield Form Based Code, Article XX,

Deerfield Form Based Code

Public Hearings/Meeting: Community Zoning Information Meeting (CZIM)

Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.

Planning Commission Meeting

Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

Mayor and City Council Meeting

Monday, June 6, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers

2006 Heritage Walk

Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540