CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR TEXT AMENDMENTS TO CHAPTER 64 ZONING OF THE CITY CODE
RZ22-02 – A text amendment to Chapter 64, Zoning as it relates to alcohol
RZ22-03 – A text amendment to prohibit outdoor storage in the Crabapple Form Based Code, Article XIX
Crabapple Form Based Code
RZ22-04 – A text amendment to prohibit outdoor storage in the Deerfield Form Based Code, Article XX,
Deerfield Form Based Code
Public Hearings/Meeting: Community Zoning Information Meeting (CZIM)
Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.
Planning Commission Meeting
Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.
Mayor and City Council Meeting
Monday, June 6, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.
Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers
2006 Heritage Walk
Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540