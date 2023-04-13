CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR ZONING MODIFICATION/CONCURRENT VARIANCE
Case No. ZM23-01/VC23-02
Location: 850 AND 875 HICKORY FLAT ROAD
Existing Zoning: C-1 (Community Business) and AG-1 (Agricultural)
Applicant: Old Crossroads Properties, LLC – Mr. W. Curtis Mills, Jr.
Request: To modify Condition 2.a. (U18-07 and ZM19-01) to the revised site plan received by the Community Development Department on April 5, 2023 to develop a restaurant and events facility and the following three-part concurrent variance:
1) To allow the parking lot to be located in front of the newly constructed structure. (Sec. 64-1323(a))
2) To allow the new village center buildings (7 Acre Breakfast and pavilion) to be setback more than 10 feet from Hickory Flat Road. (Sec.64-1346 (a))
3) To allow new village core buildings to be located less than 75 feet from the overall development boundaries (east property line). (Sec. 64-1346 (c))
Public Hearing/Meeting:
Community Zoning Information Meeting
Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
Mayor and City Council Meeting
Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.
Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers
2006 Heritage Walk
Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540