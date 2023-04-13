 Skip to main content
Notice of Public Hearings for Use Permit

CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR USE PERMIT

Case No. U22-04

Location: 3100 Heritage Walk, Suite 301

Existing Zoning: T5 (Crabapple FBC)

Applicant: Sometheme Weddings & Events, LLC

Request: Use Permit for “Assembly Hall/Indoor Auditorium” (Sec. 64-1846) not to exceed 150 attendees within 4,000 square feet on the third floor of the building.

Public Hearings/Meeting:

Planning Commission Meeting

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Mayor and City Council Meeting

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

 

Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers

2006 Heritage Walk

Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540

