CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR USE PERMIT
Case No. U22-04
Location: 3100 Heritage Walk, Suite 301
Existing Zoning: T5 (Crabapple FBC)
Applicant: Sometheme Weddings & Events, LLC
Request: Use Permit for “Assembly Hall/Indoor Auditorium” (Sec. 64-1846) not to exceed 150 attendees within 4,000 square feet on the third floor of the building.
Public Hearings/Meeting:
Planning Commission Meeting
Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.
Mayor and City Council Meeting
Monday, May 15, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.
Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers
2006 Heritage Walk
Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540