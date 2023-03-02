 Skip to main content
Notice of Public Hearings for Use Permit

CITY OF MILTON

(The public hearing for this case has been moved from March 6th to March 20th, 2023 Mayor and Council Meeting)

council meeting u22-04

Case No. U22-04

Location: 3000 Heritage Walk, Suite 301

Existing Zoning: T5 (Crabapple FBC)

Applicant: Sometheme Weddings & Events, LLC

Request: Use Permit for “Assembly Hall/Indoor Auditorium” (Sec. 64-1846) not to exceed 150 attendees within 4,000 square feet on the third floor of the building.

Public Hearings/Meeting: Mayor and City Council Meeting

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers

2006 Heritage Walk

Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540