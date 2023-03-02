CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR USE PERMIT
(The public hearing for this case has been moved from March 6th to March 20th, 2023 Mayor and Council Meeting)
Case No. U22-04
Location: 3000 Heritage Walk, Suite 301
Existing Zoning: T5 (Crabapple FBC)
Applicant: Sometheme Weddings & Events, LLC
Request: Use Permit for “Assembly Hall/Indoor Auditorium” (Sec. 64-1846) not to exceed 150 attendees within 4,000 square feet on the third floor of the building.
Public Hearings/Meeting: Mayor and City Council Meeting
Monday, March 20, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.
Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers
2006 Heritage Walk
Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540