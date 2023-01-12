CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR USE PERMIT/CONCURRENT VARIANCE
Case No. U23-01/VC23-01
Location: 14725 Wood Road
Existing Zoning: AG-1 (Agricultural)
Applicant: Brumbelow-Reese and Associates, Inc.
Request: Use Permit for “Barns or riding areas” (Sec.64-1840) to construct a 210’ x 140’ covered riding arena and a five-part Concurrent Variance:
1) To allow parking within 75’ of the east property line (Sec.64-1840 (b)(1));
2) To reduce the 50’ City undisturbed stream buffer and 25’ impervious setback (Sec.20-426(1) and (2));
3) To allow a riding ring/arena that is covered to be located less than 100’ from property line (Sec.64-415(a)(8));
4) To allow an existing stable to be located closer than 100’ to any property line (Sec.64-415(a)(2));
5) To allow an existing accessory building to be closer than 25’ to a side property line and closer than 50’ to a rear property line (Sec.64-416(c)(1) and (d)).
Public Hearings/Meeting: Community Zoning Information Meeting (CZIM)
Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
Design Review Board (DRB)
Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.
Planning Commission Meeting
Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.
Mayor and City Council Meeting
Monday, April 10, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.
Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers
2006 Heritage Walk
Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540