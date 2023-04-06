CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR TEXT AMENDMENTS TO CHAPTER 64 ZONING OF THE CITY CODE
RZ23-02 – A text amendment with respect to notification requirements for various types of land use
permits and variance requests and other procedural updates to comply with latest
amendment to Georgia state Zoning Procedures Law in Chapter 64, Zoning of the City
of Milton City Code.
RZ23-03 – A text amendment with respect to the following alcohol related uses of Limited Food
Service Restaurant and Limited Tap Establishment within Chapter 64, Zoning of the City of Milton City Code.
Public Hearings/Meeting: Community Zoning Information Meeting (CZIM)
Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.
Planning Commission Meeting
Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 6:00 p.m.
Mayor and City Council Meeting
Monday, June 19, 2023, at 6:00 p.m.
Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers
2006 Heritage Walk
Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540