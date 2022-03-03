CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, March 28, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. PH-22-02 Founders Hall/63 South Main Street Parking In-Lieu Fees
Consideration of a request at allow vehicular parking requirements for approximately eight (8) parking spaces to be satisfied through payment of parking in-lieu fees. The property is located at 63 South Main Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1269, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.