City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Historic Preservation Commission on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. HPC 20215558 – 1073,1077,&1087 Alpharetta Street
The Applicant, Mattis Partners, is Requesting a Certificate of Appropriateness for Changes to Previously Approved plans for 1073, 1077, & 1087 Alpharetta Street, Lot 412.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.
Randy Knighton - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson - Mayor
