City of Milton
Notice of Public Hearing
Board of Zoning Appeals
Date & Time July 18, 2023
6:00 P.M.
Location: City of Milton
2006 Heritage Walk
Council Chambers
Milton, Georgia 30004-6119
678-242-2500
Consideration of Primary Variances
a. V23-10, 2205 Double Creek Lane
Request(s):
- To allow a proposed guest house to be located in front of the primary single-family home (Sec. 64-1598 (b)(5)).
b. V23-11, 1210 Hopewell Crest
Request(s):
- To allow the lot coverage for an AG-1 zoned property that fronts a public street to increase from a maximum allowed 20 percent to 22.77 percent. (Sec. 64-1141(d)(1)(b)).