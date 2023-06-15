 Skip to main content
Notice of Public Hearing

City of Milton

Board of Zoning Appeals 

Date & Time         July 18, 2023

                             6:00 P.M.

Location:              City of Milton

                                    2006 Heritage Walk

                                    Council Chambers

                                    Milton, Georgia 30004-6119

                                    678-242-2500 

Consideration of Primary Variances

a. V23-10, 2205 Double Creek Lane

Request(s):

  • To allow a proposed guest house to be located in front of the primary single-family home (Sec. 64-1598 (b)(5)).

b. V23-11, 1210 Hopewell Crest

Request(s):

  • To allow the lot coverage for an AG-1 zoned property that fronts a public street to increase from a maximum allowed 20 percent to 22.77 percent. (Sec. 64-1141(d)(1)(b)).