CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, October 7, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, October 18, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. MP-21-08 Adora Day Care Center/ KB/400 Partners
Consideration of a master plan amendment to add ‘Day Care Center’ as a permitted use in Pod B of the KB/400 Partners Master Plan. The property is located at 5750 North Point Parkway and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 808, 2nd District, 1st Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, October 7, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, October 25, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
b. Z-21-06/V-21-17 Kimball 154
Consideration of a rezoning and variances to allow for a 3-story, 120,000 square foot office building and re-use of 2 existing buildings for office use and amenities on 4.44 acres. A rezoning is requested from SU (Special Use) to O-P (Office-Professional). Variances are requested to reduce parking, increase lot coverage, reduce front building setback, increase building height and reduce minimum driveway separation. The property is located at 154 Kimball Bridge Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 801, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
c. CLUP-21-04/MP-21-07/Z-21-09/V-21-23 Empire Communities/KB/400 Partners Consideration of a comprehensive land use plan amendment, master plan amendment, rezoning and variances to allow for 90 ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached homes to be constructed on approximately 14 acres in the North Point Overlay. A comprehensive land use plan amendment is requested from ‘Corporate Office’ and ‘Public, Institutional, Education’ to ‘High Density Residential’ and a rezoning is requested from O-I (Office-Institutional) and SU (Special Use) to R-8A/D (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Attached/Detached Residential). A master plan amendment is requested to add ‘Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Detached’ to Pod A of the KB/400 Partners Master Plan and variances are requested to modify North Point Overlay site design and streetscape standards, reduce setbacks and lot widths, eliminate block requirements with stub-out streets and vehicular cross-access, eliminate minimum driveway spacing, reduce landscape strip along new private road and allow a stream buffer encroachment for new entry road off Rock Mill Road. The property is located at the southwest corner of Kimball Bridge Road and North Point Parkway and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 807, 808, 849 & 850, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
d. MP-21-06/CU-21-12 National Veterinary Associates (NVA)/3100 Royal Boulevard South
Consideration of a master plan amendment and conditional use to allow an ‘Animal Hospital, Small Animal’ for National Veterinary Associates (NVA). A master plan amendment is requested to add ‘Animal Hospital, Small Animal’ to Pod 12 of the Royal 400 Master Plan and a conditional use is requested to allow an ‘Animal Hospital, Small Animal’ use for NVA. The property is located at 3100 Royal Boulevard South and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 850 & 859, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, October 18, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. V-21-22 Lakeview/TPA Variance to Waiting Period
Consideration of a variance to reduce the waiting period from 12 months to 6 months for City Council consideration of a public hearing request on the same property. The property is located at the southwest corner of Haynes Bridge Road and Lakeview Parkway and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 744, 745, 752 & 753, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. PH-21-15 Lakeview/TPA Change to Conditions of Zoning
Consideration of a change to previous conditions of zoning to increase the building height of ‘For-Sale’ townhomes from 3 stories to 4 stories, increase the height of parking decks from 5 to 6 levels, modify specimen tree saves, and allow a right-in only to the site from Haynes Bridge Road. The property is located at the southwest corner of Haynes Bridge Road and Lakeview Parkway and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 744, 745, 752 & 753, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, October 25, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
e. PH-20-07 Horizon 2040 Alpharetta Comprehensive Plan – Adoption Hearing
Consideration of a request to adopt the Horizon 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
