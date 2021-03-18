THE CITY OF DUNWOODY, GEORGIA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Dunwoody Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338 for the purpose of due process of the following:

Consideration of a new sign ordinance to replace Chapter 20 – Signs and other parts of the Code of the City of Dunwoody

Text amendments to the Code of the City of Dunwoody Chapter 27, Article II, Division 6 – Dunwoody Village Districts and to Sec. 27-97 – DVO, Dunwoody Village Overlay

The City of Dunwoody seeks the following for the properties at 5500 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd and at 1244 Dunwoody Village Pkwy: A Rezoning from the current C-1 Conditional (Commercial) District to a DV-1 (Village Commercial), DV-2 (Village Office), DV-3 (Village Residential) and DV-4 (Village Center) District

This meeting is also being held electronically pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 50-14-1(g).

To join via Zoom please use the following:

Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:

Please click this URL to join. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84829757589

Or join by phone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833

Webinar ID: 848 2975 7589

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kz8lUvE2g

Should you have any questions, comments, please contact the City of Dunwoody Community Development Department at 678-382-6800.

