Notice of Public Hearing

City of Roswell

Randy Knight - City Administrator

Kurt Wilson- Mayor

The following item will be heard at a public hearing held by the Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill Street, Roswell, Georgia.

a. BZA20232860 – 435 Norcross Street

The applicant, Carlos Flores, Jr., is requesting a variance to side

setback, Land Lot 464.

b. BZA20233016 – 1370 Cashiers Way

The applicant, Rob Moffa, is requesting a stream buffer variance, Land

Lot 1004.

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning &

Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia, 770.817.6720

or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com