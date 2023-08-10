City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
Randy Knight - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson- Mayor
The following item will be heard at a public hearing held by the Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill Street, Roswell, Georgia.
a. BZA20232860 – 435 Norcross Street
The applicant, Carlos Flores, Jr., is requesting a variance to side
setback, Land Lot 464.
b. BZA20233016 – 1370 Cashiers Way
The applicant, Rob Moffa, is requesting a stream buffer variance, Land
Lot 1004.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning &
Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia, 770.817.6720
or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com