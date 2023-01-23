City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
Randy Knighton - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson -Mayor
The following item will be considered by the Mayor and City Council
at a public hearing on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the
Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. RZ 20223878 / CV 20223881 – 385 Pine Grove Road
The applicant, Ken Warlick, is requesting rezoning from RS-18 to RS12 for 8 single family homes and a Concurrent Variance to reduce the
primary street setback; Land Lot 347.
b. RZ 20215422 – 8800 Eves Circle
The applicant, AEC, Inc., is requesting rezoning from RS-30 (Single
Family Estate) to RS-12 (Single Family Suburban) for 11 lots; Land
Lot 626.
c. RZ 20224515 / CV 20224516 – 775 Hembree Road
The applicants, Jared and Brandy Kirschner, are requesting rezoning
from Civic to RS-30 (Single Family Estate); Land Lot 347.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign
contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney. The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com