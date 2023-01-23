 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Notice of Public Hearing

City of Roswell

Notice of Public Hearing

Randy Knighton - City Administrator

Kurt Wilson -Mayor

The following item will be considered by the Mayor and City Council

at a public hearing on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the

Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.

a. RZ 20223878 / CV 20223881 – 385 Pine Grove Road

The applicant, Ken Warlick, is requesting rezoning from RS-18 to RS12 for 8 single family homes and a Concurrent Variance to reduce the

primary street setback; Land Lot 347.

b. RZ 20215422 – 8800 Eves Circle

The applicant, AEC, Inc., is requesting rezoning from RS-30 (Single

Family Estate) to RS-12 (Single Family Suburban) for 11 lots; Land

Lot 626.

c. RZ 20224515 / CV 20224516 – 775 Hembree Road

The applicants, Jared and Brandy Kirschner, are requesting rezoning

from Civic to RS-30 (Single Family Estate); Land Lot 347.

rz20223878

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign

contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney. The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com