NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Dunwoody Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Thursday, October 7th, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338, for the purpose of due process of the following:
ZBA 21-23: Camilyn Germann, homeowner at 4994 Shadow Glen, Dunwoody, GA 30338, requests a variance from Chapter 27, Section 58 to allow an encroachment into the side setback and increase the maximum allowed lot coverage for the construction of a detached garage.
ZBA 21-24: Tom Davis, applicant for 5437 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338, requests a variance from Chapter 16, Section 237 to reduce the require minimum driveway spacing.
