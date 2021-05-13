CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following item will be considered by the City Council on Monday, June 7, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. PH-21-09/V-21-15 Brady/201 Marietta Street
Consideration of a change to previous conditions of zoning to replace 5 ‘For-Sale’ townhome units with 2 single-family detached homes on a 0.83-acre property in the Downtown. A variance is requested to reduce the eastern side setback from 10’ to 0’. The property is located at 201 Marietta Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1270, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. CU-21-03 Enriched Events/4150 Old Milton Parkway
Consideration of a conditional use to allow a ‘Special Event Facility’ in a 5,520 square foot suite in The Shops at Old Milton. A conditional use is requested to allow a ‘Special Event Facility’ for Enriched Events. The property is located at 4150 Old Milton Parkway, Suites 212, 213, 214 and 215 and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 90, 1st District, 1st Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
The following item will be considered by the City Council on Monday, June 28, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
c. E-21-02 Taffer’s Tavern Sign Exception
Consideration of a sign exception to increase to the sign area for a perpendicular sign from 8 square feet to 16 square feet and to allow the perpendicular sign to be placed on the 2nd floor of the building. The property is located at 33 South Main Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1269, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
d. Z-20-05/CU-20-09/V-20-14 Alcovy Condominiums 82/92 Thompson Street
Consideration of a rezoning from O-P (Office-Professional) and R-12 (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Residential) to DT-LW (Downtown Live-Work) to allow for the construction of 10 ‘For-Sale’ condominium units on 1.13 acres in the Downtown. A conditional use is requested to increase the residential density above 8 dwelling units per acre and a variance to allow a stream buffer encroachment. The property is located at 82 and 92 Thompson Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 748, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, June 3, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, June 28, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
e. Z-21-05/V-21-13 Morrison Park/The Mix
Consideration of a rezoning and variance to allow a mixed-use development on 24.76 acres, consisting of 144 townhomes, 37 single-family detached lots and 41,900 square feet of retail/restaurant use. A rezoning is requested from O-I (Office-Institutional) to MU (Mixed Use). Variances are requested to reduce the minimum lot size in the MU district from 25 acres to 24.76 acres, to remove the minimum percentage of office in the MU district, and to vary streetscape regulations along Haynes Bridge Road, Morrison Parkway and new internal streets. The property is located at 11500 Haynes Bridge Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 745 & 746, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia
