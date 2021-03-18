CITY OF ALPHARETTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, April 5, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

a. PH-21-05 UDC Text Amendments – Backyard Chickens

Consideration of a text amendment to the Unified Development Code (UDC) to allow backyard chickens as an accessory use in the R-12 zoning district and to allow backyard chickens on minimum one-half (1/2) acre lots in the AG, RE, R, R-22, R-15 and R-12 zoning districts.

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

