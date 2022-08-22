NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Date & Time September 20, 2022 6:00 P.M.
Location: City of Milton 2006 Heritage Walk Council Chambers Milton, Georgia 30004-6119 678-242-2500
Consideration of Primary Variances
a. V22-18, 2157 McFarlin Lane Request(s): • To allow the proposed pool to encroach into the 75-foot impervious setback. (Sec. 20-426(2)). • To allow proposed pool equipment to be at less than 10 feet from property line. (Section 64-1609 (1)(a).
b. V22-19, 725 Cooper Sandy Cove Request(s): • To allow the lot coverage for an AG-1 zoned property that fronts a public street to increase from a maximum allowed of 20 percent to 23.3 percent. (Section 64-1141(d)(1)(b)).