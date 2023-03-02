 Skip to main content
Notice of Public Hearing

City of Milton

Board of Zoning Appeals

v23-03 v23-04

Date & Time March 21, 2023

6:00 P.M.

Location: City of Milton

2006 Heritage Walk

Council Chambers

Milton, Georgia 30004-6119

678-242-2500

Consideration of Primary Variances

a. V23-03, 13990 Freemanville Road

Request(s):

• To allow an existing basketball court to encroach the 25-foot side setback requirement by 14.4 feet. (Sec. 64-416 (c)(1)).

• To allow an existing accessory structure to encroach the 25-foot side setback requirement by 23.5 feet. (Sec. 64-416(c)(1)).

b. V23-04, 16055 Hopewell Road

Request(s):

• To allow an existing single-family home to encroach the 25-foot side setback requirement on the north side of property by 0.6 feet, and the 25-foot side setback requirement on the south side of property by 1.4 feet. (Sec. 64-416(c)(1)).

• To allow an existing guesthouse to encroach the 25-foot side setback by 4.7 feet. (Sec. 64-416(c)(1)).