THE CITY OF DUNWOODY, GEORGIA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Dunwoody City Council will meet on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338, for the purpose of due process of the following:
Special Land Use Permit Request (Case # 22-03) for 1822 Mount Vernon Road: The property owners, Anna Khoklan and Roman Khoklan, request a Special Land Use Permit to allow a 7-resident personal care home. The property owner also requests a concurrent variance from Section 27-202 to allow additional parking.
Should you have any questions, comments, or would like to view the application and supporting materials, please contact the City of Dunwoody Community Development Department at 678-382-6800. Staff is available to answer questions, discuss the decision-making process, and receive comments and concerns.