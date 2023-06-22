City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
Randy Knight - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson- Mayor
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill Street, Roswell, Georgia.
a. BZA20231890 – 365 Cagle Road
The applicant, Mr. Juan Washington, is requesting a stream buffer variance, Land Lot 1141.
b. BZA20231892 – 600 Jones Road
The applicant, Mr. Juan Washington, is requesting a stream buffer variance, Land Lot 307.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia, 770.817.6720 or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.