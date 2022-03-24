City of Roswell

Notice of Public Hearing

The Following Items Will Be Considered By The Mayor And City Council At A Public Hearing On Monday April 11, 2022 At 7:00 PM In The Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.

a. UDC TEXT AMENDMENT – FIRST READING

Proposed Text Amendment to Amend the Unified Development Code By Modifying Article 4, Corridor and Nodes Districts, Section 4.5.2, Use Table and Article 13, Section 13.4.3, Who Can Submit an Application.

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney.

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoningandroswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com

Randy Knighton, City Administrator

Kurt Wilson, Mayor