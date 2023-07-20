 Skip to main content
Notice of Public Hearing

CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR TEXT AMENDMENT TO CHAPTER 64 ZONING OF THE CITY CODE

RZ23-06 – A Text amendment to Article XIX Crabapple Form-Based Code, (Chapter 64 of the City Code) to amend The District At Mayfield to add the parcel at 840 Mid Broadwell Road to the District.

Public Hearings/Meeting:

Community Zoning Information Meeting (CZIM)

Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 7:00 PM

Planning Commission (PC)

Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 6:00 PM

Mayor and the City Council

Monday, November 6, 2023, at 6:00 PM

 

Location:

Milton City Hall – Council Chambers

2006 Heritage Walk

Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540