Notice of Public Hearing

CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR TEXT AMENDMENT TO CHAPTER 64 ZONING OF THE CITY CODE
RZ23-06 – A Text amendment to Article XIX Crabapple Form-Based Code, (Chapter 64 of the City Code) to amend The District At Mayfield to add the parcel at 840 Mid Broadwell Road to the District.
Public Hearings/Meeting:
Community Zoning Information Meeting (CZIM)
Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 7:00 PM
Planning Commission (PC)
Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 6:00 PM
Mayor and the City Council
Monday, November 6, 2023, at 6:00 PM
Location:
Milton City Hall – Council Chambers
2006 Heritage Walk
Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540