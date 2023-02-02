City of Milton
Notice of Public Hearing
Board of Zoning Appeals
Date & Time February 21, 2023
6:00 P.M.
Location: City of Milton
2006 Heritage Walk
Council Chambers
Milton, Georgia 30004-6119
678-242-2500
Consideration of Primary Variances
a. V23-01, 2935 Manorview Lane
Request(s):
• To allow an existing cabana accessory structure to encroach the 25-foot side setback requirement by 6.6 feet. (Sec. 64-416 (c)(1)).
b. V23-02, 315 Blackberry Ridge Trail
Request(s):
• To allow a proposed single-family home to encroach the 60-foot front setback requirement by 9 feet. (Sec. 64-416 (b)).