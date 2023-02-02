 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Notice of Public Hearing

City of Milton

Notice of Public Hearing

Board of Zoning Appeals

Date & Time February 21, 2023

6:00 P.M.

Location: City of Milton

2006 Heritage Walk

Council Chambers

Milton, Georgia 30004-6119

678-242-2500

Notice of Public Hearing

Consideration of Primary Variances

a. V23-01, 2935 Manorview Lane

Request(s):

• To allow an existing cabana accessory structure to encroach the 25-foot side setback requirement by 6.6 feet. (Sec. 64-416 (c)(1)).

b. V23-02, 315 Blackberry Ridge Trail

Request(s):

• To allow a proposed single-family home to encroach the 60-foot front setback requirement by 9 feet. (Sec. 64-416 (b)).