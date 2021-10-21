City of Roswell

Notice of Public Hearing

Petition No: HPC20214456 – Demolition & HPC 20214460 – New Construction

Petitioner: Randall Paulson

Location: 26 Webb Street, 895 Mimosa Blvd, & 37 Magnolia Street

Land Lot: 386

Request: Demolition of Existing Structure at 26 Webb Street and Construction of Boutique Hotel

Public Hearing: Historic Preservation Commission- November 10, 2021

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: ROSWELL CITY HALL

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

38 HILL STREET, ROSWELL, GA

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or Contact planning&zoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.

Michael Fischer - Interim City Administrator

Lori Henry - Mayor

