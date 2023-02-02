 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Notice of Public Hearing

City of Roswell

Notice of Public Hearing

Randy Knighton - City Administrator

Kurt Wilson -Mayor

The following item will be considered by the Planning Commission at

a public hearing on Tuesday February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the

Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.

CU 2022511/ CV 20225116 – 615 Meadowglen Trail

a. CU 2022511/ CV 20225116 – 615 Meadowglen Trail

The applicant, Kristin Sharma, is requesting a Conditional Use for a

carriage house with a Concurrent Variance for increased

conditioned space. Land Lot 318.

b. UDC Text Amendment

An ordinance to amend the Unified Development Code by

modifying Article 2, Section 2.2.6 to add Redevelopment and to

change the percentage of landscape open space in Articles 3, 4, 5

and 6 for the following building types: Townhouse, Walk-Up Flat,

Stacked Flat, Commercial House, Single-Story Shopfront, Mixed

Use Building, General Building and Civic Building, and modifying

Article 11, Section 11.2.6, Common Open Space.

c. UDC Text Amendment

An ordinance to amend the Unified Development Code regarding

section 10.2.10, Screening Walls and Fences.

d. UDC Text Amendment

An ordinance to amend the Unified Development Code regarding

Section 10.1.9, Alternative Compliance, Section 13.9.2, Who

Approves Administrative Variances? and Section 13.11.2, Who

Approves Variances?

e. UDC Text Amendment

An ordinance to amend the Unified Development Code regarding

Section 2.2.19, Residential Garage Parking, Letter C, Townhouse,

Letter D, Administrative Alternative Finding and Articles 3, 4, 5 and

6 regarding the number of units permitted in a row for townhomes.

f. UDC Text Amendment

An ordinance to amend the Unified Development Code regarding

the distance requirement for a Carriage House in UDC sections

3.2.6, 4.3.3 and 5.3.4.

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign

contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two

hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign

contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney.

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com