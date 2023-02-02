City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
Randy Knighton - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson -Mayor
The following item will be considered by the Planning Commission at
a public hearing on Tuesday February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the
Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. CU 2022511/ CV 20225116 – 615 Meadowglen Trail
The applicant, Kristin Sharma, is requesting a Conditional Use for a
carriage house with a Concurrent Variance for increased
conditioned space. Land Lot 318.
b. UDC Text Amendment
An ordinance to amend the Unified Development Code by
modifying Article 2, Section 2.2.6 to add Redevelopment and to
change the percentage of landscape open space in Articles 3, 4, 5
and 6 for the following building types: Townhouse, Walk-Up Flat,
Stacked Flat, Commercial House, Single-Story Shopfront, Mixed
Use Building, General Building and Civic Building, and modifying
Article 11, Section 11.2.6, Common Open Space.
c. UDC Text Amendment
An ordinance to amend the Unified Development Code regarding
section 10.2.10, Screening Walls and Fences.
d. UDC Text Amendment
An ordinance to amend the Unified Development Code regarding
Section 10.1.9, Alternative Compliance, Section 13.9.2, Who
Approves Administrative Variances? and Section 13.11.2, Who
Approves Variances?
e. UDC Text Amendment
An ordinance to amend the Unified Development Code regarding
Section 2.2.19, Residential Garage Parking, Letter C, Townhouse,
Letter D, Administrative Alternative Finding and Articles 3, 4, 5 and
6 regarding the number of units permitted in a row for townhomes.
f. UDC Text Amendment
An ordinance to amend the Unified Development Code regarding
the distance requirement for a Carriage House in UDC sections
3.2.6, 4.3.3 and 5.3.4.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign
contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two
hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign
contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com