CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be considered by the Design Review Board on Friday, August 18, 2023 with a workshop commencing at 8:30 a.m. and regular meeting commencing at 9:00 a.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. DRB230034 Roberts Properties
Consideration of landscaping for the business. The property is located at 11556 Rainwater Dr and is legally described as being in Land Lot 0751, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. DRB230035 Kimball Bridge Condominiums
Consideration of signage for the business. The property is located at 0 Kimball Bridge Rd the corner of Westside and Kimball Bridge Rd and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 0801, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.