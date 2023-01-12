CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, February 2, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, February 27, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. Z-23-04/CU-23-01 Mamita’s Tacos & Cantina/312 North Main Street
Consideration of a rezoning and conditional use to allow for the construction of a 2 story, 6,000 square foot office over retail building on 0.59 acres in the Downtown. A rezoning is requested from O-I (Office-Institutional) to DT-LW (Downtown Live-Work) and a conditional use is requested to allow a restaurant for Mamita’s Tacos & Cantina. The property is located at 312 North Main Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1197, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. CLUP-23-01/Z-23-05/V-23-02 133 Cumming Street
Consideration of a comprehensive land use plan amendment, rezoning and variance to allow for the subdivision of a 1.76 acre property into 3 ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached lots. A comprehensive land use plan amendment is requested from ‘Low Density Residential’ to ‘Downtown Residential Density’ and a rezoning is requested from R-15 (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Residential) to DT-R (Downtown Residential). Variances are requested to reduce stream buffers and reduce a rear building setback. The property is located at 133 Cumming Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 1253 & 1254, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
c. CLUP-22-05/Z-22-15/CU-22-12/V-22-29 Story Book Builders/31 & 51 Thompson Street
Consideration of a comprehensive land use plan amendment, rezoning, conditional use and variances to allow for the construction of 20 ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached homes on 2.23 acres in the Downtown. A comprehensive land use plan amendment is requested from ‘Commercial’ to ‘Mixed Use Live Work’ and a rezoning is requested from C-2 (General Commercial) and DT-LW (Downtown Live-Work) to DT-LW. A conditional use is requested to increase density above 8 dwelling units per acre and variances are requested to eliminate interparcel connectivity, reduce minimum separation between a driveway and intersection, and reduce the planter strip along Thompson Street. The property is located at 31 and 51 Thompson Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 748, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
d. PH-23-01 Unified Development Code (UDC) Text Amendments – Crabapple Overlay
Consideration of text amendments to the Unified Development Code (UDC) to create and overlay district for the Crabapple area and applicable regulations.
e. PH-23-02 Unified Development Code (UDC) Text Amendments – Overlay Procedures
Consideration of text amendments to the Unified Development Code (UDC) to add procedures for establishing a residential infill overlay.
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, February 20, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
f. PH-23-03 The Gathering Change of Conditions
Consideration of a request to change previous conditions of zoning to add 4 ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached lots, change the parking deck to 4 levels, revise the commercial layout, increase the commercial area from 41,800 square feet to 50,000 square feet, and allow one commercial building to be 1 story. The property is located at 0 Haynes Bridge Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 745 & 746, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.