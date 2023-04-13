CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, May 4, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, May 22, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. Z-23-04/CU-23-01 Mamita’s Tacos & Cantina/312 North Main Street
Consideration of a rezoning and conditional use to allow for the construction of a 2 story, approximately 5,000 square foot office over retail building on 0.59 acres in the Downtown. A rezoning is requested from O-I (Office-Institutional) to DT-LW (Downtown Live-Work) and a conditional use is requested to allow a restaurant for Mamita’s Tacos & Cantina. The property is located at 312 North Main Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1197, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. Z-23-03 12265 Charlotte Drive Residential
Consideration of a rezoning to allow for the construction of 41 ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached lots on 36.78 acres. A rezoning is requested from AG (Agriculture) to R-22 (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Residential). The property is located at 12265 Charlotte Drive and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1245, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
c. CLUP-23-02/Z-23-06/V-23-07 North Main Street Townhomes
Consideration of a comprehensive land use plan amendment, rezoning, and variances to allow for the construction of 16 ‘For-Sale’ townhomes on 2.28 acres. A comprehensive land use plan amendment is requested from ‘Commercial’ to ‘High Density Residential’ and a rezoning is requested from C-2 (General Commercial) to R-8A/D (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Attached/Detached Residential). Variances are requested to reduce setbacks and reduce undisturbed buffers. The property is located at 0 State Highway 9 and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1124, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, May 22, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
d. PH-23-06/V-23-09 MidGard Change of Condition & Variance
Consideration of a change to previous conditions of zoning and variance to allow for the construction of a self-storage facility. The request to change zoning conditions is related to a change to the approved site plan and a variance is requested to allow for an encroachment into the Georgia 400 tree buffer. The property is located at 11425 Morris Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 855 and 856, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.