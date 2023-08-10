CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Historic Preservation Commission on Thursday, September 14, 2023 commencing at 3:00 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Historic Preservation Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, September 25, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. PH-23-10 Earl Wood House - Historic Designation
Consideration of a request to designate the Earl Wood House as historic. The property is located at 531 State Highway 9 and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 645, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. PH-23-13 Gardner House - Historic Designation
Consideration of a request to designate the Gardner House as historic. The property is located at 133 Cumming Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 1253 & 1254, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.