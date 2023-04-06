 Skip to main content
Notice of Public Hearing

The following item will be considered by the Mayor and City Council at

a public hearing on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the

Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.

holcomb bridge rd hearing

a. RZ 20231270 – 2000 Holcomb Bridge Road

The applicant, TNT Apex, LLC, is requesting to modify zoning

conditions; Land Lot 712.

b. UDC Text Amendment

This is a text amendment to the Unified Development Code

regarding changes that the State of Georgia has made to the

Zoning Procedures Law. (2nd Reading)

c. UDC Text Amendment

An ordinance to amend the Unified Development Code regarding

section 10.2.10, Screening Walls and Fences. (2nd Reading)

d. UDC Text Amendment

An ordinance to amend the Unified Development Code regarding

the distance requirement for a Carriage House in UDC sections

3.2.6, 4.3.3 and 5.3.4. (2nd Reading)

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign

contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two

hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign

contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney.

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.