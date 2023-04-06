Notice of Public Hearing

The following item will be considered by the Mayor and City Council at
a public hearing on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the
Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. RZ 20231270 – 2000 Holcomb Bridge Road
The applicant, TNT Apex, LLC, is requesting to modify zoning
conditions; Land Lot 712.
b. UDC Text Amendment
This is a text amendment to the Unified Development Code
regarding changes that the State of Georgia has made to the
Zoning Procedures Law. (2nd Reading)
c. UDC Text Amendment
An ordinance to amend the Unified Development Code regarding
section 10.2.10, Screening Walls and Fences. (2nd Reading)
d. UDC Text Amendment
An ordinance to amend the Unified Development Code regarding
the distance requirement for a Carriage House in UDC sections
3.2.6, 4.3.3 and 5.3.4. (2nd Reading)
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign
contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two
hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign
contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.