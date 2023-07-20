City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
Randy Knight - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson- Mayor
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill Street, Roswell, Georgia.
a. BZA20232265 – 50 Maple Street
The applicant, Ryan Colwell/Stone Pine, LLC, is requesting a stream buffer variance, Land Lot 415.
b. BZA20232533 – 11705 Mountain Park Road
The applicants, David & Susan Hall, are requesting a variance to lot width and side setback, Land Lot 184.
c. BZA20232612 – 365 Azalea Drive
The applicant, Edward Flynn, III, is requesting a variance to front setback, Land Lot 340.
d. BZA20232657 – 225 S. Gable Way
The applicant, Britton Miles, is requesting a variance to side setback, Land Lot 478.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia, 770.817.6720 or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.