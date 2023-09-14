CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, October 5, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, October 16, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. Z-23-08/V-23-13 10355 Waters Road Tract
Consideration of a rezoning and variance to allow for the construction of 2 ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached homes on 1.5 acres. A rezoning is requested from AG (Agriculture) to R-22 (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Residential) and a variance is requested to reduce the front setback. The property is located at 10355 Waters Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 35 & 36, 1st District, 1st Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.