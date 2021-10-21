Notice of Public Hearing

Petitioner: Steven Palmer/ The Cottage School

Location: 720 Grimes Bridge Road

Type: CU20211518

Land Lots: 497

Request: Request Removal of Prior Conditions

Public Hearings: Hearing before Mayor and Council,

Council Chambers

November 8, 2021 - 7:00 p.m.

Place: Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street, Roswell, Georgia 30075

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within two (2) years immediately preceding the filing of this request, and who desire to appear at the public hearings in opposition to the application, shall, at least five (5) days prior to the hearing, file a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney, 38 Hill St.

The complete application is on file for public view at the Roswell Planning and Zoning Division, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia, (770) 817-6720. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.

Michael Fischer - Interim City Administrator

Notice of Public Hearing - Mayor

