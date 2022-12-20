City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
Randy Knighton - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson -Mayor
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Board
of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the
Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. BZA20225108 – 290 Crabtree Drive
The applicant, Matthew Hulgan, is requesting a variance to setbacks
to build a one-story addition; land lot 659.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.