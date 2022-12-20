 Skip to main content
Notice of Public Hearing

City of Roswell

Randy Knighton - City Administrator

Kurt Wilson -Mayor

BZA20225108

The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Board

of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the

Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.

a. BZA20225108 – 290 Crabtree Drive

The applicant, Matthew Hulgan, is requesting a variance to setbacks

to build a one-story addition; land lot 659.

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.