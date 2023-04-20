City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
Randy Knighton - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson - Mayor
The following item will be heard at a public hearing held by the Historic Preservation Commission on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. 20225213 – 1104 Canton Street
The applicant, Truth Be Told Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge, is
requesting alterations to the existing structure; Land Lot 387.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com