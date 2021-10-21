NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Dunwoody Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338, for the purpose of due process of the following:
ZBA 21-27: Matt Lacey, homeowner of 4495 Chardonnay Ct, Dunwoody, GA 30338, requests a variance from Chapter 27, Section 58 to allow a covered porch to encroach into the rear setback.
ZBA 21-28: Vahid Yeganeh, homeowner of 4455 Village Springs Run, Dunwoody, GA 30338, requests a variance from Chapter 16, Section 78 to allow a fence in the stream buffer.
ZBA 21-29: Julie Kellum, homeowner of 2192 Starcross Ct, Dunwoody, GA 30338, request a variance from Chapter 16, Section 78 to allow a covered porch in the stream buffer.
Should you have any questions, comments, or would like to view the application and supporting materials, please contact the City of Dunwoody Community Development Department at 678-382-6800. Members of the public are encouraged to call or schedule a meeting with staff in advance of the Public Hearing if they have questions or are unfamiliar with the process. Staff is available to answer questions, discuss the decision-making process, and receive comments and concerns.
