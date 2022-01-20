City of Milton
Notice of Public Hearing
Board of Zoning Appeals
Date & Time February 15, 2022
6:00 P.M.
Location: City of Milton
2006 Heritage Walk
Council Chambers
Milton, Georgia 30004-6119
678-242-2500
Consideration of Primary Variances
a. V22-02, 14225 Birmingham Highway
Request(s):
• To allow a proposed guesthouse to be located in the side-yard (Section 64-1598 (b)(1)).
b. V22-03, 355 Cox Road
Request(s):
• To allow the existing footprint of an accessory structure in AG-1 zoned property to remain 4 feet inside the side-yard setback (Section 64-416 (c)(1)).
