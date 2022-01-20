City of Milton

Notice of Public Hearing

Board of Zoning Appeals

Date & Time February 15, 2022

6:00 P.M.

Location: City of Milton

2006 Heritage Walk

Council Chambers

Milton, Georgia 30004-6119

678-242-2500

Consideration of Primary Variances

a. V22-02, 14225 Birmingham Highway

Request(s):

• To allow a proposed guesthouse to be located in the side-yard (Section 64-1598 (b)(1)).

b. V22-03, 355 Cox Road

Request(s):

• To allow the existing footprint of an accessory structure in AG-1 zoned property to remain 4 feet inside the side-yard setback (Section 64-416 (c)(1)).

