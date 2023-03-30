City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
The following item will be considered by the Planning Commission at
a public hearing on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 7:00 PM in the
Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. CU 20230197/ CV 20230195 – 400 Vickery Falls Drive
The applicant, Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP, are requesting a
Conditional Use for townhouses with Concurrent Variances; Land
Lot 383.
b. STWP and CIE – Annual Update
Annual Update to the Short Term Work Program and Capital
Improvement Element.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign
contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two
hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign
contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com