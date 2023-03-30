 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Notice of Public Hearing

City of Roswell

Notice of Public Hearing

The following item will be considered by the Planning Commission at

a public hearing on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 7:00 PM in the

Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.

stwp and cie annual update

a. CU 20230197/ CV 20230195 – 400 Vickery Falls Drive

The applicant, Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP, are requesting a

Conditional Use for townhouses with Concurrent Variances; Land

Lot 383.

b. STWP and CIE – Annual Update

Annual Update to the Short Term Work Program and Capital

Improvement Element.

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign

contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two

hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign

contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney.

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com