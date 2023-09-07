 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Notice of Public Hearing

City of Roswell

Notice of Public Hearing

Randy Knight - City Administrator

Kurt Wilson- Mayor

43375_1

The following item will be discussed at a Neighborhood meeting on

Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 7:00 PM at Roswell City Hall, Room 220, 38 Hill Street, Roswell, Georgia.

a. RZ 20232847/ CV 20233093 – 525 E. Crossville Road

The applicant, Teresa Curry/Axis Infrastructure, LLC, is requesting a

Rezoning from OP (Office Park) to PV (Parkway Village) and a

Concurrent Variance for build-to zone.

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia, (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.