City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
Randy Knight - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson- Mayor
The following item will be discussed at a Neighborhood meeting on
Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 7:00 PM at Roswell City Hall, Room 220, 38 Hill Street, Roswell, Georgia.
a. RZ 20232847/ CV 20233093 – 525 E. Crossville Road
The applicant, Teresa Curry/Axis Infrastructure, LLC, is requesting a
Rezoning from OP (Office Park) to PV (Parkway Village) and a
Concurrent Variance for build-to zone.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia, (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.