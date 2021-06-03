CITY OF ALPHARETTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, June 21, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall, Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

a. PH-21-11 City of Alpharetta Capital Improvement Element

Consideration of a resolution authorizing transmittal of the 2020 Capital Improvement Element and Annual Report.

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

