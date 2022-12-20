 Skip to main content
Notice of Public Hearing

City of Roswell

Randy Knighton - City Administrator

Kurt Wilson -Mayor

RZ20223878

The following item will be considered by the Planning Commission at

a public hearing on Tuesday January 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the

Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.

a. RZ 20223878 / CV 20223881 – 385 Pine Grove Road

The applicant, Pine Grove Ventures, LLC, is requesting a rezoning

from RS-18 (Single Family Suburban) to RS-12 (Single Family

Suburban) for eight single-family homes and a Concurrent

Variance to reduce the primary street setback. Land Lot 347.

b. RZ 20215422 – 8800 Eves Circle

The applicant, AEC, Inc, is requesting a rezoning from RS-30

(Single Family Estate) to RS-12 (Single Family Suburban) for

eleven lots. Land Lot 626.

c. RZ 20224515 / CV 20224516 – 775 Hembree Road

The applicants, Jared and Brandy Kirschner, are requesting a

rezoning from Civic to RS-30 (Single Family Estate). Land Lot 480.

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign

contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two

hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign

contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney.

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.