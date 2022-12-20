City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
Randy Knighton - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson -Mayor
The following item will be considered by the Planning Commission at
a public hearing on Tuesday January 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the
Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. RZ 20223878 / CV 20223881 – 385 Pine Grove Road
The applicant, Pine Grove Ventures, LLC, is requesting a rezoning
from RS-18 (Single Family Suburban) to RS-12 (Single Family
Suburban) for eight single-family homes and a Concurrent
Variance to reduce the primary street setback. Land Lot 347.
b. RZ 20215422 – 8800 Eves Circle
The applicant, AEC, Inc, is requesting a rezoning from RS-30
(Single Family Estate) to RS-12 (Single Family Suburban) for
eleven lots. Land Lot 626.
c. RZ 20224515 / CV 20224516 – 775 Hembree Road
The applicants, Jared and Brandy Kirschner, are requesting a
rezoning from Civic to RS-30 (Single Family Estate). Land Lot 480.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign
contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two
hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign
contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.