CITY OF ALPHARETTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The following item will be considered by the City Council on Monday, July 19, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

a. MP-21-01/V-21-04 The Bailey/Northwinds

Consideration of a master plan amendment and variance to allow a 158,000 square foot wellness center, 53,000 square foot of office use, a 100-room boutique hotel, and 25,500 square feet of retail/restaurant use on 4.72 acres. A master plan amendment to the Northwinds Master Plan is requested to amend development standards, such as building setbacks, building heights and building coverage. A variance is requested to increase the maximum impervious area in the O-I district. The property is located at 2650 Northwinds Parkway and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 799, 805 and 806, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

