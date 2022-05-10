CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, June 2, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, June 20, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. MP-22-04/CU-22-03/V-22-14 Sanctum Serene Wellness
Consideration of a master plan amendment, conditional use and variance to allow ‘Spa Services’ for Sanctum Serene Wellness. A master plan amendment is requested to the Preston Ridge Master Plan to add the proposed use and a conditional use is requested to allow ‘Spa Services’ for Sanctum Serene Wellness. A variance is requested to reduce the distance between similar uses. The property is located at 3235 North Point Parkway, Suite 300 and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 1244 & 1261, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. MP-22-05/CU-22-04 SS Entertainment, LLC Event Facility/5815 Windward Parkway
Consideration of a master plan amendment and conditional use to allow ‘Special Event Facility’ for SS Entertainment, LLC. A master plan amendment is requested to the Windward Master Plan to add the proposed use and a conditional use is requested to allow ‘Special Event Facility’ for SS Entertainment, LLC. The property is located at 5815 Windward Parkway, Suite 101 and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 1112, 1113, 1176 & 1177, 2nd District, 1st Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
c. CU-22-05 Off Leash/142 South Main Street
Consideration of a conditional use to allow ‘Recreational Facilities, Indoor and Outdoor’ for Off Leash. Off Leash is a full-service restaurant and indoor and outdoor dog park. The property is located at 142 South Main Street and 125 Norcross Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 695, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
d. Z-22-06/V-22-10 3973 Webb Bridge Road
Consideration of a rezoning and variances to allow for the construction of 4 ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached homes on 5.6 acres. A rezoning is requested from AG (Agriculture) to R-15 (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Residential) and a variance is requested to reduce stream buffers. The property is located at 3973 Webb Bridge Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 1240 & 1247, 2nd District, 1st Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, June 9, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, June 27, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
e. PH-22-04/Z-22-04/V-22-05 The Bridges Alpharetta/Webb Bridge Road
Consideration of a change to conditions of zoning, rezoning and variance to allow for a 6-lot ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached subdivision on 8.1 acres. A change to conditions of zoning is requested to reconfigure the site layout and a rezoning is requested from CUP (Community Unit Plan) to R (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Residential, Minimum 1 acre) on 2.22 acres. Variances are requested to reduce lot widths, reduce the building setback along Webb Bridge Road and reduce stream buffers. The property is located at 0 Webb Bridge Road and 4430 Webb Bridge Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 125, 1st District, 1st Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
f. MP-22-06/CLUP-22-01/Z-22-07/V-22-11 Beazer Homes/Rock Mill Road
Consideration of a master plan amendment, comprehensive land use plan amendment, rezoning and variance to allow for 43 ‘For-Sale’ townhome units on 6.2 acres in the North Point Overlay. A master plan amendment is requested to add ‘Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Attached’ to the Delta Credit Union Master Plan. A comprehensive land use plan amendment is requested from ‘Corporate Office’ to ‘High Density Residential’ and a rezoning is requested from O-I (Office-Institutional) to R-8A/D (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Attached / Detached Residential – High Density). Variances are requested to modify North Point Overlay site regulations and block and access regulations. The property is located at 0 North Fulton Expressway and 2025 Rock Mill Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 753, 754, 797 & 798, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
g. Z-22-08/V-22-12 South of Wills Park
Consideration of a rezoning and variance to allow for 55 ‘For-Sale’ townhome units on 5.5 acres in the Downtown Overlay. A rezoning is requested from C-1 (Neighborhood Commercial) and L-I (Light-Industrial) to DT-MU (Downtown Mixed-Use) and variances are requested to allow townhomes to be accessed from a street and not an alley, reduce driveway length, reduce undisturbed buffers and allow encroachments on undisturbed buffers, reduce subdivision monument sign setback, reduce landscape strips, and allow the subdivision to be gated. The property is located at 0 State Highway 9 and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 645, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
h. Z-22-09/V-22-13 Castle View Homes/4050 Kimball Bridge Road
Consideration of a rezoning and variance to allow for 5 ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached homes on approximately 2.5 acres. A rezoning is requested from AG (Agriculture) to R-15 (Dwelling, ’For-Sale’, Residential) and variances are requested to reduce the minimum lot width and reduce front and rear setbacks. The property is located at 4050 Kimball Bridge Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 79, 80 & 93, 1st District, 1st Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.