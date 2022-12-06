NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the provisions of O.C.G.A. § 36 60 13(g), as amended, a public hearing will be held during the City of Roswell City Council meeting starting at 7:00 p.m. on December 12, 2022, in the City of Roswell City Hall, which is located at 38 Hill Street, Roswell, Georgia 30075, regarding the financing of the acquisition of land for the City of Roswell for historical preservation purposes (the “Project”). The Project will be financed pursuant to either a Lease-Purchase Agreement or an Installment Sale Agreement (the “Financing Agreement”) between the Georgia Municipal Association, Inc., as lessor/seller and the City of Roswell, Georgia, as lessee/purchaser.
All persons residing in the City of Roswell having questions concerning, or views on, the proposed financing of the Project or the Financing Agreement may appear and be heard at said public hearing.
MAYOR AND COUNCIL OF THE
CITY OF ROSWELL, GEORGIA